Relegation-threatened Empoli fires Andreazzoli in 2nd coaching change of season. Davide Nicola hired

EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Empoli fired Aurelio Andreazzoli on Monday with the club one spot above last place in Serie A for its second coaching change this season.

Davide Nicola, who helped Crotone and Salernitana avoid relegation in recent seasons, was hired to replace Andreazzoli. Nicola was given a contract through the end of the season with an option for next season.

The move came two days after Empoli lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona, another club in the drop zone.

The Tuscan team has won just three of 20 matches.

The 70-year-old Andreazzoli had signed a one-year contract with Empoli in September to replace Paolo Zanetti.

It’s the fifth coaching change in the Italian league this season.

