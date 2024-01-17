Reguilon joined Brentford on loan from Tottenham. Man City signs Mexico youth international

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham sent defender Sergio Reguilon back out on loan, this time to Brentford, while Manchester City signed…

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham sent defender Sergio Reguilon back out on loan, this time to Brentford, while Manchester City signed Mexico youth international Alex Alcalá on Wednesday.

Reguilon, a left back from Spain, spent the first half of the season on loan at Manchester United and made 12 appearances in all competitions.

Now he will play the rest of the season at Brentford, whose first-choice left back Rico Henry is out with a long-term knee injury.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in September 2020 but has never established himself as a regular.

Alcalá, an 18-year-old midfielder, joins City from LA Galaxy II, where he played in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign in his first season as a professional.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the City Football Group, which owns City and many other clubs around the world, reached an agreement with Alcalá in 2020 and activated a purchase option upon him turning 18.

City has yet to announce the arrival of Alcalá.

“We are proud that another member of the Galaxy professional development pathway is continuing his career at one of the biggest clubs in the world,” LA Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz said. “We are thrilled for the opportunity that Alex has earned himself.”

