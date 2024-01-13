Reda Khadra scores superb first goal in French league to guide Reims to 3-1 win at Monaco

PARIS (AP) — An individual flash of brilliance from forward Reda Khadra helped Reims snap a three-match losing streak away…

PARIS (AP) — An individual flash of brilliance from forward Reda Khadra helped Reims snap a three-match losing streak away from home with a 3-1 win at third-place Monaco in the French league on Saturday.

It was Khadra’s first goal in the league after the former Germany under-21 international joined from Brighton in the summer.

Khadra collected the ball on the right flank and dealt with Guillermo Maripan by flicking the ball forward with his heel. Once in the box, Khadra dribbled past Soungoutou Magassa then resisted Maripan’s return and slotted home from close range.

The Champagne club moved to fifth in the standings, four points behind Monaco.

Second-place Nice lost 2-0 at Rennes. Benjamin Bourigeaud broke the deadlock from the penalty spot and Arnaud Kalimuendo added another goal.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain resumes its league campaign following the festive season break with a trip to last season’s runner-up Lens on Sunday.

Monaco enjoyed most of the possession in the first half but lacked precision in the final third.

The hosts had their first real chance after 17 minutes when Kassoum Ouattara was well set up down the left of the area, only to lose his duel with goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf. Aleksandr Golovin had an opportunity to break the deadlock soon after from Wissam Ben Yedder’s pass on the edge of the box but the Monaco playmaker shot over the bar.

Diouf then produced a tremendous save to deny Ben Yedder’s right-footed effort from close range.

Reims took the lead against the run of play when captain Teddy Teuma unleashed a powerful strike into the left corner from outside the box to conclude a slick counterattack in the 35th minute. It was Teuma’s fifth goal this season.

A fine cross from Golovin then helped Monaco level just after the interval, with Ben Yedder connecting with the ball near the penalty spot to head past Diouf.

Reims did not take long to get back into the lead thanks to Khadra’s effort and Azor Matusiwa completed the win in stoppage time.

