Rantanen gets 2 as Avalanche pull away in 3rd period for 7-4 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a pair of goals and the Colorado Avalanche scored four unanswered goals in the third period goals to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-3 to start the third period, Colorado didn’t take long to tie the game with Miles Wood taking advantage of a clear lane to the net.

Sam Malinski gave the Avalanche the lead with a power-play goal with a shot from the top of the slot at the eight-minute mark. Logan O’Connor added some insurance with a late goal and Devon Toews added an empty-net goal.

Jason Polin also scored for Colorado, while Justus Annunen, making his season debut, had 36 saves. Samuel Girard had three assists.

“On a back-to-back, going against a fresh team, that’s sort of what you need to do, have everyone pulling on the reins, have everyone contributing in different ways,” O’Connor said.

“I thought Justus (Annunen) was also huge for us when we needed him. He made a lot of key stops and gave us the opportunity to come back there in the third.”

Ridly Greig led Ottawa with two goals while Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson also scored. Mads Sogaard, also making is season debut in net, stopped 27 shots for the Senators.

The effort left Senators coach Jacques Martin disappointed.

“I think we just need a better effort from some people,” Martin said. “We need more determination.”

The Senators held their own against the Avalanche for 40 minutes, but couldn’t find a way to shut them down in the third.

“I don’t know if it’s exactly the third period,” said captain Brady Tkachuk, who had three assists. “It’s never really a 60-minute effort. I think we let off the gas … we just need to find a way to just put in a consistent 60-minute effort and make life a little bit easier for our goalies.”

Ottawa took the lead early in the second when Annunen juggled Tkachuk’s shot and Greig poked the puck in. Colorado tied it just over one minute later when Polin beat Sogaard with a snap shot to the far corner for his first NHL goal.

Greig gave the Senators the lead at the seven-minute mark with his second of the night and Sanderson with a beautiful move made it 4-2 at the midway mark of the period.

Colorado appeared to make it a one-goal game, but a goal by Malinski was reviewed and was ruled offside. Just over a minute later Rantanen scored his second of the game.

The teams exchanged first-period goals.

Ottawa opened the scoring with a power-play goal when Batherson drilled Logan O’Connor with a shot and then fired the puck home. Bust 38 seconds later Colorado tied the game when Rantanen, from one knee, tipped in Cale Makar’s shot.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Montreal on Thursday night.

Avalanche: Head to Boston on Thursday night.

