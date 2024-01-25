PSG signs Brazilian midfielder Moscardo from Corinthians

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain signed 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians on Thursday. PSG said Moscardo’s…

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain signed 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians on Thursday.

PSG said Moscardo’s deal runs until 2028 and he will be immediately loaned back to the Brazilian club until the end of the season.

No financial details were given.

Known for his ball-winning ability, Moscardo is the second Brazilian player signed by PSG during the January transfer window after defender Lucas Beraldo joined from São Paulo.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.