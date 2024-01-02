Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Monday’s Games
New York 4, Toronto 0
|Tuesday’s Games
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.