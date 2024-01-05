Live Radio
Home » Sports » Professional Women's Hockey League Glance

Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

January 5, 2024, 10:48 AM

All Times
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA
New York 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 0
Minnesota 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 2
Montreal 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 2
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 3
Boston 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3
Toronto 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Boston 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Boston, 6 p.m.

