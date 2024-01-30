Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|SOW
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|20
|15
|Montreal
|8
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|20
|18
|Boston
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|16
|16
|Ottawa
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|15
|13
|New York
|8
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|18
|18
|Toronto
|8
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|14
|23
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 2, New York 1, OT
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Minnesota at Toronto, noon
|Sunday, Feb. 4
New York at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, Feb. 14
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
