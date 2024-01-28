Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Montreal 8 3 1 2 1 0…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Montreal 8 3 1 2 1 0 1 15 20 18 Minnesota 7 3 2 1 1 0 0 12 18 14 Boston 6 3 2 1 0 0 0 11 16 16 Ottawa 6 2 1 0 3 0 0 9 15 13 New York 7 2 4 1 0 0 0 8 17 16 Toronto 8 2 5 0 0 1 0 8 14 23

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Boston 4, Minnesota 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Minnesota at Toronto, noon

Sunday, Feb. 4

New York at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

