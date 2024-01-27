Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Montreal 7 3 1 1 1 0…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Montreal 7 3 1 1 1 0 1 13 18 17 Minnesota 6 3 1 1 1 0 0 12 15 10 Boston 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 8 12 13 Ottawa 5 2 1 0 2 0 0 8 14 11 New York 7 2 4 1 0 0 0 8 17 16 Toronto 8 2 5 0 0 1 0 8 14 23

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Friday’s Games

Toronto 2, New York 0

Saturday, Jan. 27

Ottawa at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Minnesota at Toronto, noon

