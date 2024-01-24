Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 5 3 0 1 1 0…

All Times EST GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA Minnesota 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 12 14 8 Montreal 6 2 1 1 1 0 1 10 16 16 New York 6 2 3 1 0 0 0 8 17 14 Ottawa 4 2 0 0 2 0 0 8 12 8 Boston 4 1 2 1 0 0 0 5 9 11 Toronto 7 1 5 0 0 1 0 5 12 23

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday’s Games

New York 4, Boston 1

Toronto 4, Montreal 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 3, Toronto 1

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Ottawa at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4 p.m.

