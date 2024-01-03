Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Toronto
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Tuesday’s Games
Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT
|Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Montreal at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
