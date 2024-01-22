Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

January 22, 2024, 11:42 AM

All Times EST
GP W L OW OL SOW SOL Pts GF GA
Minnesota 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 12 14 8
Montreal 6 2 1 1 1 0 1 10 16 16
New York 6 2 3 1 0 0 0 8 17 14
Boston 4 1 2 1 0 0 0 5 9 11
Ottawa 3 1 0 0 2 0 0 5 9 7
Toronto 6 1 4 0 0 1 0 5 11 20

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday’s Games

New York 4, Boston 1

Toronto 4, Montreal 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.

