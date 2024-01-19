Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|14
|8
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|9
|13
|12
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|7
|New York
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13
|13
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|7
|Toronto
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|17
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Wednesday, Jan. 17
Minnesota 3 Ottawa 2
Boston 3, Toronto 2
|Saturday, Jan. 20
New York at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 23
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 24
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
