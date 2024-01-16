Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|11
|6
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|10
|10
|New York
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|10
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|4
|Toronto
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|14
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Ottawa 5, Toronto 1
Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT
|Sunday, Jan. 14
New York 3, Minnesota 2, OT
|Tuesday, Jan. 16
New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, Jan. 17
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 20
New York at Boston, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.