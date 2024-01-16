Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST W L T OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 3 0 0 0 1 10 11 6…

All Times EST W L T OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 3 0 0 0 1 10 11 6 Montreal 2 1 0 1 1 6 10 10 New York 2 2 0 1 0 5 11 10 Ottawa 1 0 0 0 1 4 7 4 Toronto 1 3 0 0 0 3 5 14 Boston 1 1 0 1 0 2 5 5

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Ottawa 5, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Sunday, Jan. 14

New York 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Tuesday, Jan. 16

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20

New York at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

