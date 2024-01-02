Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

January 2, 2024, 10:08 PM

All Times EST
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA
New York 1 0 0 0 0 3 4 0
Montreal 1 0 0 0 0 3 3 2
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3
Toronto 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4

Monday’s Games

New York 4, Toronto 0

Tuesday’s Games

Montreal 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

