Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

January 14, 2024, 7:17 PM

All Times EST
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA
Minnesota 3 0 0 0 1 10 11 6
Montreal 2 1 0 1 1 6 9 10
New York 1 2 0 1 0 5 11 10
Ottawa 1 0 0 0 1 4 7 4
Toronto 1 3 0 0 0 3 5 14
Boston 0 1 0 1 0 2 5 5

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Ottawa 5, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Sunday, Jan. 14

New York 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Tuesday, Jan. 16

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20

New York at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

