Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|3
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|9
|10
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|4
|New York
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Toronto
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|14
|Boston
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Wednesday, Jan. 10
Montreal 6, New York 3
Minnesota 3, Toronto 1
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Ottawa 5, Toronto 1
Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT
|Sunday, Jan. 14
New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
|Tuesday, Jan. 16
New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.
|All Times EDT
