Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 6:43 PM

All Times EST
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA
Minnesota 3 0 0 0 0 9 9 3
Montreal 2 1 0 1 1 6 9 10
Ottawa 1 0 0 0 1 4 7 4
New York 1 2 0 0 0 3 8 8
Toronto 1 3 0 0 0 3 5 14
Boston 0 1 0 1 0 2 5 5

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Montreal 6, New York 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Saturday, Jan. 13

Ottawa 5, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Montreal 2, OT

Sunday, Jan. 14

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

