Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times EST W L T OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 3 0 0 0 0 9 9 3 Montreal 1 1 0 1 0 5 9 8 New York 1 2 0 0 0 3 9 9 Toronto 1 2 0 0 0 3 4 9 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Boston 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Montreal 6, New York 3

Minnesota 3, Toronto 1

Saturday, Jan. 13

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 3:30 pm

Sunday, Jan. 14

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

