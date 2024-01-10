Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 12:13 PM

All Times
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA
Minnesota 2 0 0 0 0 6 6 2
New York 1 1 0 0 0 3 6 3
Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 3 3 6
Montreal 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 5
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 3
Boston 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Montreal 0

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 3:30 pm

Sunday’s Games

New York at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

