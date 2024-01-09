Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

All Times W L T OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 2 0 0 0 0 6 6 2 New…

All Times W L T OW OL Pts GF GA Minnesota 2 0 0 0 0 6 6 2 New York 1 1 0 0 0 3 6 3 Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 3 3 6 Montreal 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 5 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 Boston 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Montreal 0

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 3:30 pm

