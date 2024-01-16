Professional Fighters League takes first step into pay-per-view with Saudi Arabia card

NEW YORK (AP) — The PFL is headed to pay-per-view, with the MMA promotion running a Super Fight event Feb.…

NEW YORK (AP) — The PFL is headed to pay-per-view, with the MMA promotion running a Super Fight event Feb. 24 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia .

The Professional Fighters League first PPV will also showcase talent from the Bellator promotion, recently purchased by PFL and placed under its umbrella.

The deal was aided in part by Saudi Arabia’s recent purchase into PFL. The purchase was relatively modest — $100 million according to the Financial Times — but even in a minority role, Saudi-backed SRJ Sports Investments ensured mixed-martial arts events will take place in that country.

As part of the deal, PFL will host multiple PPV Super Fight Division pay-per-view events in Saudi Arabia each year.

The deal is just the latest move into sports by the Saudi Arabia, which has had a growing influence on professional golf, soccer and horse racing just to name a few in recent years.

The card features four fights of current PFL Champions vs current Bellator Champions.

PFL’s Renan Ferreira (12-3) fights the first athlete in Bellator history to become champion in two weight divisions simultaneously, Ryan Bader (31-7) in the main event. PFL Light Heavyweight champ Impa Kasanganay (15-3) takes on undefeated Johnny Eblen (14-0) in a 185-pound fight.

The card also has matchups of previous PFL title challenges vs previous Bellator title challengers.

PFL is the only organization in MMA with a sports-season format, where fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.

