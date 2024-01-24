Portland’s coach Chauncey Billups ejected late in Trail Blazers’ loss to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Portland coach Chauncey Billups was ejected with 15 seconds left in the Trail Blazers’ 111-109 loss…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Portland coach Chauncey Billups was ejected with 15 seconds left in the Trail Blazers’ 111-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

The coach was upset that his player Malcolm Brogdon was called for a double-dribble violation as he was trying to call timeout. Billups received two technical fouls — the first for making contact twice with an official and the second for following and pursuing the official, according to a pool report interview.

“We’ve got timeouts,” Billups said afterward. “Referees usually are prepared for that, you know, that instance, that situation. I’m at half court, trying to call a timeout. It’s just frustrating. My guys played too hard for that. It’s a frustrating play.”

According to the report of crew chief Bill Kennedy, the official said that Billups was not granted a timeout because the referee was focused on the play in front of him.

“The referee in the slot position was refereeing the double-team that was right in front of him, which makes it difficult for number one to hear and number two to see a coach request a timeout behind him,” Kennedy said. “He is taught to referee the play until completion, which a double dribble happens, and he correctly calls the double dribble and then pursuant (to that) the technical fouls come forward.”

The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made one of two technical free throws to tie the score at 109-109, and Jalen Williams hit a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining to secure the victory.

