Pirates bolster bullpen, reach $10.5 million, 1 -year deal with Aroldis Chapman, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered the back end of their bullpen, agreeing to terms with seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million.

The deal is pending completion of a physical, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal isn’t yet final.

Chapman gives the Pirates an experienced left-hander to work in a potential set-up role for All-Star closer David Bednar. The 14-year veteran, who turns 36 next month, has 321 saves while playing for five teams but has evolved into a setup man over the last two seasons.

Chapman went 6-5 with a 3.09 ERA and six saves in 61 games with Kansas City and Texas last season. The Rangers acquired the hard-throwing Chapman from the Royals in late June and he responded by helping the club win its first World Series. Chapman appeared in nine postseason games for the Rangers, allowing two runs in eight innings.

Chapman will be joined in Pittsburgh by Rangers teammate Martín Pérez, who agreed to an $8 million, one-year deal with the Pirates in December.

Pittsburgh used right-hander Colin Holderman and left-hander Ryan Borucki in high-leverage situations last season in front of Bednar, a two-time All-Star for his hometown club. Chapman gives the Pirates another option and potentially a trade chip at the deadline.

