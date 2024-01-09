PGA Tour stays in Hawaii while European tour starts 2 weeks in Dubai

PGA TOUR SONY OPEN Site: Honolulu. Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $8.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.494…

PGA TOUR

SONY OPEN

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.494 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Si Woo Kim.

FedEx Cup leader: Chris Kirk.

Last week: Chris Kirk won The Sentry.

Notes: Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland makes his return following surgery to remove a brain tumor on Sept. 18. … The Sony Open is the first full-field event of the season, with 144 players at Waialae. It starts a three-week points list where the leading five players get into the next signature event at Pebble Beach. … The field features 37 of the 59 players who were at The Sentry at Kapalua last week. … British Open champion Brian Harman and Tyrrell Hatton are flying from Honolulu to Dubai for a European tour event next week. … The Sony Open also marks the return of Will Zalatoris from back surgery. He last played a PGA Tour event in March. … Among the rookies making their debut are Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium, who earned his card quickly through the Korn Ferry Tour last year. … Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open last year and that wasn’t his biggest win of the year. Kim and Sungjae Im later won the Asian Games gold medal for South Korea, exempting them from mandatory military service.

Next week: The American Express.

EUROPEAN TOUR

DUBAI INVITATIONAL

Site: Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Dubai Creek Resort. Yardage: 7,059. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $416,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Min Woo Lee.

Last tournament: Louis Oosthuizen won the Mauritius Open.

Notes: Rory McIlroy starts his 2024 with consecutive weeks in Dubai. … The Dubai Invitational is new and gives the European tour consecutive events there. Abu Dhabi, which used to lead off the Middle East swing, has been moved to November as the penultimate event. … Tommy Fleetwood, who now has a home in Dubai, is coming straight over from The Sentry in Hawaii, a flight of roughly 20 hours. … The field has 60 professionals and 60 amateurs. Sunday is only for the pros. Among the amateurs are retired NFL players Larry Fitzgerald and John Elway. … Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is in the field. It’s his first official competition since leading Europe to victory at Marco Simone. … The field features five of the top 50 in the world ranking, including Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard. … The Dubai Invitational is the first of four consecutive tournaments in the Middle East.

Next week: Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Amy Yang won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next week: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Race to CME Globe champion: Amy Yang.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Steven Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Next week: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Steve Stricker.

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australasia: Heritage Classic, Heritage Golf and CC (St. John), Chirnside Park, Australia. Defending champion: David Bransdon.

