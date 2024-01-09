Pettersson, Hoglander score twice to lead the Canucks past the Rangers 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander each scored twice, Thatcher Demko made 39 saves and the Vancouver…

NEW YORK (AP) — Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander each scored twice, Thatcher Demko made 39 saves and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night in a battle of first-place teams.

JT Miller and Brock Boeser also scored goals while and Pettersson, Boeser and Filip Hronek had two assists apiece for Vancouver, which won for the third time in four games.

After missing the playoffs for three straight seasons, the Canucks lead the Pacific Division with a 26-11-3 record. The Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, who lost their second straight for just the second time this season. Alexis Lafreniere had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, BRUINS 3, SO

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in the shootout, and Colorado won for the fifth time in six games.

The first five shooters couldn’t convert but Nichushkin beat Jeremy Swayman with a shot under his glove.

Sam Malinski, Mikko Rantanen and Logan O’Connor had goals and Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves through overtime and three more in the shootout for the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to continue his dominant play in Denver, where he has 16 goals and 29 assists. He has registered at least one point in all 22 home games this season and is one shy of tying Joe Sakic for the longest home point streak in franchise history.

Brad Marchand had two goals, John Beecher also scored and Swayman stopped 33 shots for Boston, which opened a four-game road trip with a loss.

STARS 4, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Murray stopped 23 shots for his first career NHL shutout, and Dallas scored two short-handed goals to snap a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Seguin and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Radek Faksa and Jason Robertson also scored.

The Stars’ fourth-best in the NHL penalty kill (85%) was perfect on six Wild power-play opportunities.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves but missed in his first chance to pass Patrick Roy for sole possession of second place on the NHL’s career wins list.

PENGUINS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to lead Pittsburgh over Philadelphia in a scrappy contest.

Rickard Rakell, Erik Karlsson and Chad Ruhwedel also scored for Pittsburgh, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 36 saves.

Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven of nine.

The game was feisty between the in-state rivals, with several scrums around the net and in the corners after plays. The teams combined for 11 penalties that totaled 24 minutes.

