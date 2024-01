PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed Brazilian center back Lucas Beraldo on a five-year deal. The French league leader…

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has signed Brazilian center back Lucas Beraldo on a five-year deal.

The French league leader announced the signing on Monday but did not give financial details.

The left-footed, 20-year-old Beraldo joins PSG from Brazilian club São Paulo. PSG said he’ll wear the No. 35 jersey.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.