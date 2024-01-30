Olise and Eze combine to help Crystal Palace defeat Sheffield United 3-2 after very early goal

LONDON (AP) — Michael Olise marked his return to Crystal Palace’s team by scoring the winner in a 3-2 Premier…

LONDON (AP) — Michael Olise marked his return to Crystal Palace’s team by scoring the winner in a 3-2 Premier League comeback victory over Sheffield United to ease the pressure on manager Roy Hodgson.

Ben Brereton Diaz, on loan from Villarreal, stunned the home support into silence when he netted the opener after only 21 seconds at Selhurst Park before Olise teed up Eberechi Eze for the equalizer.

James McAtee restored the Blades’ lead before Olise once again set up Eze, who leveled inside the first half-hour of a frenetic first period to complete his double.

Olise ensured his team came away with all three points by scoring in the 67th.

Anel Ahmedhodzic came close to salvaging a point for Sheffield United when he clipped the crossbar late in the second half, but the Premier League’s bottom side left with nothing and is nine points from safety.

Palace had come into the game having won just once in its last 10 league outings and Hodgson brushing aside suggestions that it was “must win”, partially pointing to the lengthy list of absentees in the first half of the campaign.

If Olise and Eze stay fit, Palace should be fine. The team is in 14th place, six points above the relegation zone.

