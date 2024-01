Nick Saban Career Coaching Record

College Year W L T Pct 1990, Toledo 9 2 .818 1995, Michigan St. 6 5 1 .542 1996, Michigan…

College Year W L T Pct 1990, Toledo 9 2 .818 1995, Michigan St. 6 5 1 .542 1996, Michigan St. 6 6 .500 1997, Michigan St. 7 5 .583 1998, Michigan St. 6 6 .500 1999, Michigan St. 9 2 .818 2000, LSU 8 4 .667 2001, LSU 10 3 .769 2002, LSU 8 5 .615 2003, LSU 13 1 .929 2004, LSU 9 3 .750 2007, Alabama 7 6 .538 2008, Alabama 12 2 .857 2009, Alabama 14 0 1.000 2010, Alabama 10 3 .769 2011, Alabama 12 1 .923 2012, Alabama 13 1 .929 2013, Alabama 11 2 .846 2014, Alabama 12 2 .857 2015, Alabama 14 1 .933 2016, Alabama 14 1 .933 2017, Alabama 13 1 .929 2018, Alabama 14 1 .933 2019, Alabama 11 2 .846 2020, Alabama 13 0 1.000 2021, Alabama 13 2 .867 2022, Alabama 11 2 .846 2023, Alabama 12 2 .857 College Total 297 71 1 .806

Bowl History

1995 Independence Bowl — lost to LSU 45-26.

1996 Sun Bowl — lost to Stanford 38-0.

1997 Aloha Bowl — lost to Washington, 51-23.

1999 Florida Citrus Bowl — beat Florida, 37-34.

2000 Peach Bowl — beat Georgia Tech 28-14.

2001 Sugar Bowl — beat Illinois 47-34.

2002 Cotton Bowl — lost to Texas 35-20.

2003 Sugar Bowl — beat Oklahoma 21-14.

2004 Peach Bowl — beat Miami 40-3.

2007 Independence Bowl beat Colorado, 30-24.

2008 Sugar Bowl lost to Utah, 31-17.

2009 BCS Championship beat Texas, 37-21.

2010 Capital One Bowl beat Michigan State, 49-7.

2011 BCS Championship beat LSU, 21-0.

2012 BCS Championship beat Notre Dame, 42-14.

2013 Sugar Bowl lost to Oklahoma, 45-31.

2014 Sugar Bowl lost to Ohio State, 42-35.

2015 Cotton Bowl, CFP National Championship beat Michigan State, 38-0; beat Clemson, 45-40.

2016 Peach Bowl, CFP National Championship beat Washington, 24-7; lost to Clemson, 35-31.

2017 Sugar Bowl, CFP National Championship beat Clemson, 24-6; beat Georgia, 26-23.

2018 Orange Bowl, CFP National Championship beat Oklahoma, 45-34; lost to Clemson, 44-16.

2019 Citrus Bowl beat Michigan, 35-16.

2020 Rose Bowl, CFP National Championship beat Notre Dame, 31-14; beat Ohio State, 52-24.

2021 Cotton Bowl beat Cincinnati, 27-6; lost to Georgia 33-18.

2022 Sugar Bowl beat Kansas State, 45-20.

2023 Rose Bowl lost to Michigan, 27-20.

National Football League Year, Team W L T Pct 2005, Miami 9 7 .563 2006, Miami 6 10 .375 NFL Total 15 17 .469 Career Total 106 59 1 .642

