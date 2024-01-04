NHL All-Star Games Rosters

|Saturday, Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
|(All-Star appearances in parentheses)
|3-on-3 three-game tournament format
|11 players per division (nine skaters and two goalies)
|Remaining players to be named in a fan vote
|East
|Atlantic Division
F David Pastrnak, Boston (4th)
D Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo (3rd)
F Alex DeBrincat, Detroit (2nd)
F Sam Reinhart, Florida (1st)
F Nick Suzuki, Montreal (3rd)
F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa (4th)
F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay (5th)
F Auston Matthews, Toronto (5th)
|Metropolitan Division
F Sebastian Aho, Carolina (3rd)
F Boone Jenner, Columbus (1st)
F Jack Hughes, New Jersey (3rd)
F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders (3rd)
G Igor Shesterkin, N.Y. Rangers (2nd)
F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia (2nd)
F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (6th)
F Tom Wilson, Washington (2nd)
|West
|Central Division
F Clayton Keller, Arizona (4th)
F Connor Bedard, Chicago (1st)
F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (5th)
G Jake Oettinger, Dallas (1st)
F Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota (3rd)
F Filip Forsberg, Nashville (2nd)
F Robert Thomas, St. Louis (1st)
G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg (4th)
|Pacific Division
F Frank Vatrano, Anaheim (1st)
F Elias Lindholm, Calgary (1st)
F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (7th)
G Cam Talbot, Los Angeles (2nd)
F Tomas Hertl, San Jose (2nd)
F Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle (1st)
D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver (2nd)
F Jack Eichel, Vegas (4th)
<
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.