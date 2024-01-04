NHL All-Star Games Rosters

Saturday, Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario (All-Star appearances in parentheses) 3-on-3 three-game tournament format 11 players per division…

Saturday, Feb. 3 at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario (All-Star appearances in parentheses) 3-on-3 three-game tournament format 11 players per division (nine skaters and two goalies) Remaining players to be named in a fan vote East Atlantic Division

F David Pastrnak, Boston (4th)

D Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo (3rd)

F Alex DeBrincat, Detroit (2nd)

F Sam Reinhart, Florida (1st)

F Nick Suzuki, Montreal (3rd)

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa (4th)

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay (5th)

F Auston Matthews, Toronto (5th)

Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina (3rd)

F Boone Jenner, Columbus (1st)

F Jack Hughes, New Jersey (3rd)

F Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders (3rd)

G Igor Shesterkin, N.Y. Rangers (2nd)

F Travis Konecny, Philadelphia (2nd)

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (6th)

F Tom Wilson, Washington (2nd)

West Central Division

F Clayton Keller, Arizona (4th)

F Connor Bedard, Chicago (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado (5th)

G Jake Oettinger, Dallas (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, Nashville (2nd)

F Robert Thomas, St. Louis (1st)

G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg (4th)

Pacific Division

F Frank Vatrano, Anaheim (1st)

F Elias Lindholm, Calgary (1st)

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (7th)

G Cam Talbot, Los Angeles (2nd)

F Tomas Hertl, San Jose (2nd)

F Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle (1st)

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, Vegas (4th)

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.