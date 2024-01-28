NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13 Houston 45, Cleveland 14 Kansas City 26, Miami 7 Sunday, Jan. 14…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Kansas City 26, Miami 7

Sunday, Jan. 14

Green Bay 48, Dallas 32

Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 32, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 20

Baltimore 34, Houston 10

San Francisco 24, Green Bay 21

Sunday, Jan. 21

Detroit 31, Tampa Bay 23

Kansas City 27, Buffalo 24

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 28 AFC

Kansas City 17, Baltimore 10

NFC

San Francisco 34, Detroit 31

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11 At Las Vegas

Kansas City vs. San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

