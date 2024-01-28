Live Radio
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 28, 2024, 6:14 PM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 13

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Kansas City 26, Miami 7

Sunday, Jan. 14

Green Bay 48, Dallas 32

Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 32, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 20

Baltimore 34, Houston 10

San Francisco 24, Green Bay 21

Sunday, Jan. 21

Detroit 31, Tampa Bay 23

Kansas City 27, Buffalo 24

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 28
AFC

Kansas City 17, Baltimore 10

NFC

Detroit at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 11
At Las Vegas

Kansas City vs. Detroit or San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

