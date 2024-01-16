NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13 Houston 45, Cleveland 14 Kansas City 26, Miami 7 Sunday, Jan. 14…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Kansas City 26, Miami 7

Sunday, Jan. 14

Green Bay 48, Dallas 32

Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 15

Buffalo 31, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 32, Philadelphia 9

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 20

Houston at Baltimore, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 21

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Kansas City at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount)

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 28 AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11 At Las Vegas

TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

