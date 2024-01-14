NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Houston 45, Cleveland 14
Kansas City 26, Miami 7
|Sunday, Jan. 14
Green Bay 48, Dallas 32
Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15
|Monday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 20
Houston at Baltimore or Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Green Bay at San Franciso, 8 p.m. (FOX)
|Sunday, Jan. 21
Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Kansas City at Buffalo or Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m. (CBS/Paramount)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 28
|AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|At Las Vegas
TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
