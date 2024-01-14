NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13 Houston 45, Cleveland 14 Kansas City 26, Miami 7 Sunday, Jan. 14…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Kansas City 26, Miami 7

Sunday, Jan. 14

Green Bay 48, Dallas 32

Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Monday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21

Green Bay at San Franciso, TBD

Houston or Pittsburgh at Baltimore, TBD

Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Detroit, TBD

Houston at Kansas City or Kansas City at Buffalo, TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 28 AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11 At Las Vegas

TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

