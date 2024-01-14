NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 13
Houston 45, Cleveland 14
Kansas City 26, Miami 7
|Sunday, Jan. 14
Green Bay 48, Dallas 32
Detroit 24, L.A. Rams 23
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15
|Monday, Jan. 15
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21
Green Bay at San Franciso, TBD
Houston or Pittsburgh at Baltimore, TBD
Philadelphia or Tampa Bay at Detroit, TBD
Houston at Kansas City or Kansas City at Buffalo, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 28
|AFC
AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|At Las Vegas
TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
