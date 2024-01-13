Live Radio
NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 7:33 PM

All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 13

Houston 45, Cleveland 14

Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, ppd. to Jan. 15

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, Jan. 15

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21

NFC lowest remaining seed at San Franciso, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Baltimore, TBD

NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 28
AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 11
At Las Vegas

TBD vs TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

