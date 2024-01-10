NFL Playoff Glance

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13 Cleveland at Houston, 4:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock) Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m.…

All Times EST Wild-card Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 13

Cleveland at Houston, 4:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Miami at Kansas City, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 8 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21

NFC lowest remaining seed at San Franciso, TBD

AFC lowest remaining seed at Baltimore, TBD

NFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

AFC two remaining seeds at higher seed, TBD

Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 28 AFC

AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11 At Las Vegas

TBD vs TBD, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

