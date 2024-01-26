NFL Injury Reportdet

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play;…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: NT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), WR Skyy Moore (knee), G Joe Thuney (pectoral), OT Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: S Mike Edwards (concussion), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), LB Willie Gay Jr. (neck), WR Kadarius Toney (hip). LIMITED: CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf). FULL: G Trey Smith (illness), QB Blaine Gabbert (oblique), CB Trent McDuffie (ankle), OT Wanya Morris (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (wrist), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), CB Joshua Williams (knee). BALTIMORE: DOUBTFUL: LB Del’Shawn Phllips (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee). FULL: TE Mark Andrews (ankle).

NFC Championship

DETROIT LIONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DETROIT: OUT: G Jonah Jackson (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee). QUESTIONABLE: QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), CB Chase Lucas (illness). FULL: MLB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs), DE James Houston (ankle), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/knee/back), WR Josh Reynolds (ribs). SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: LB Oren Burks (shoulder), DT Kalia Davis (ankle). FULL: DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Kalia Davis (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S George Odum (biceps), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (hand).

