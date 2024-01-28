Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 28, 2024, 1:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — KANSAS CITY: WR Kadarius Toney, CB Keith Taylor, CB Ekow Boye-Doe, LB Willie Gay, DE BJ Thompson, G Joe Thuney, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.. BALTIMORE: QB Malik Cunningham, WR Tylan Wallace, CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, C Sam Mustipher, G Sala Aumavae-Laulu, QB Josh Johnson.

