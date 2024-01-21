NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DETROIT LIONS — TAMPA BAY:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DETROIT LIONS — TAMPA BAY: T Silas Dzansi, WR Rakim Jarrett, RB Patrick Laird, LB J.J. Russell, T Brandon Walton, OLB Markees Watts, QB John Wolfrod. DETROIT: LB James Houston, WR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, LB Charles Harris, DT Brodric Martin, CB Steven Gilmore, QB Hendon Hooker.

