NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 21, 2024, 1:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at DETROIT LIONS — TAMPA BAY: T Silas Dzansi, WR Rakim Jarrett, RB Patrick Laird, LB J.J. Russell, T Brandon Walton, OLB Markees Watts, QB John Wolfrod. DETROIT: LB James Houston, WR Kalif Raymond, S Tracy Walker, LB Charles Harris, DT Brodric Martin, CB Steven Gilmore, QB Hendon Hooker.

