NFL Inactive Report

fNEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday
GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GREEN BAY: LB Brenton Cox, RB AJ Dillon, LB Kingsley Enagbare, WR Malik Heath, OT Caleb Jones, CB Benny Sapp. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, DE Alex Barrett, WR Ronnie Bell, LB Jalen Graham, DT T.Y. McGill, OT Matt Pryor, CB Samuel Womack.
