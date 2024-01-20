NFL Inactive Report

fNEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Divisional Playoffs Saturday GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS…

Divisional Playoffs Saturday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — GREEN BAY: LB Brenton Cox, RB AJ Dillon, LB Kingsley Enagbare, WR Malik Heath, OT Caleb Jones, CB Benny Sapp. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, DE Alex Barrett, WR Ronnie Bell, LB Jalen Graham, DT T.Y. McGill, OT Matt Pryor, CB Samuel Womack.

