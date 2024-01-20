Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 3:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — HOUSTON: OG Nick Broeker, DE Jerry Hughes, QB Case Keenum, TE Eric Saubert, DT Teair Tart. BALTIMORE: OG Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, WR Malik Cunningham, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Josh Johnson, C Sam Mustipher, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, WR Tylan Wallace.

