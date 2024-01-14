NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Wild Card Games Sunday LOS ANGELES RAMS at DETROIT LIONS…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Wild Card Games Sunday

LOS ANGELES RAMS at DETROIT LIONS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: RB Zach Evans, WR Tyler Johnson, OL Warren McClendon Jr., OLB Ochaun Mathis, LB Troy Reeder, S Jordan Fuller. DETROIT: QB Hendon Hooker, WR Kalif Raymond, DL Brodric Martin, DL Charles Harris, LB Julian Okwara, CB Steven Gilmore, S Tracy Walker.

