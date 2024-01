NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Wild Card Games Sunday GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS…

Wild Card Games Sunday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, RB AJ Dillon, CB David Long Jr., S Benny Sapp III, LB Brenton Cox Jr., T Caleb Jones. DALLAS: OL Asim Richards, OL Matt Waletzko, WR Jalen Brooks, CB Eric Scott, DL Junior Fehoko, LB Tyrus Wheat, QB Trey Lance.

