NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Wild Card Games Saturday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — MIAMI: WR Robbie Chose, QB Skylar Thompson, S Jevon Holland, CB Cam Smith, CB Xavien Howard, OT Kion Smith, TE Tyler Kroft. KANSAS CITY: WR Justyn Ross, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Keith Taylor, DE B.J. Thompson, OL Wanya Morris, DT Neil Farrell, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

