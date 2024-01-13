Live Radio
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Wild Card Games
Saturday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — MIAMI: WR Robbie Chose, QB Skylar Thompson, S Jevon Holland, CB Cam Smith, CB Xavien Howard, OT Kion Smith, TE Tyler Kroft. KANSAS CITY: WR Justyn Ross, WR Kadarius Toney, CB Keith Taylor, DE B.J. Thompson, OL Wanya Morris, DT Neil Farrell, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up