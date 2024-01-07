NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: RB Kenny…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: RB Kenny McIntosh, LB Patrick O’Connell, T Jason Peters, T Abraham Lucas, T Raiqwon O’Neal, NT Jarran Reed, DE Mario Edwards. ARIZONA: CB Garrett Williams, CB Divaad Wilson, LB Trevor Nowaske, OL Carter O’Donnell, OL Dennis Daley, TE Blake Whiteheart, LB Cameron Thomas.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — KANSAS CITY: WR Rashee Rice, QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Kadarius Toney, CB L’Jarius Sneed, DE Mike Danna, T Donovan Smith, TE Travis Kelce. LOS ANGELES: LB Kenneth Murray Jr., WR Keenan Allen, WR Jalen Guyton, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, G Zion Johnson, DL Nick Williams.

CHICAGO BEARS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — CHICAGO: WR Darnell Moonety, RB D’Onta Foreman, DB Greg Stroman Jr., OL Ja’Tyre Carter, QB Tyson Bagent, DB Quindell Johnson, DB Jaylon Johnson. GREEN BAY: WR Christian Watson, RB AJ Dillon, LB Brenton Cox Jr., LB Isaiah McDuffie, T Caleb Jones, WR Grant DuBose.

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — DENVER: CB Art Green, OLB Thomas Incoom, C Alex Forsyth, WR Michael Bandy, TE Chris Manhertz, DE Elijah Garcia. LAS VEGAS: QB Brian Hoyer, RB Josh Jacobs, CB Tyler Hall, S Jaydon Grant, T Thayer Munford, WR Keelan Cole Sr., DT Byron Young.

