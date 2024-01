NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: RB Kenny…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: RB Kenny McIntosh, LB Patrick O’Connell, T Jason Peters, T Abraham Lucas, T Raiqwon O’Neal, NT Jarran Reed, DE Mario Edwards. ARIZONA: CB Garrett Williams, CB Divaad Wilson, LB Trevor Nowaske, OL Carter O’Donnell, OL Dennis Daley, TE Blake Whiteheart, LB Cameron Thomas.

