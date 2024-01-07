NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY: QB John Wolford, WR Rakim Jarrett, LB K.J. Britt, OLB Markees Watts, OL Brandon Walton. CAROLINA: TBA.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CLEVELAND: CB Greg Newsome II, S Juan Thornhill, WR Amari Cooper, K Dustin Hopkins, CB Mike Ford Jr., DE Myles Garrett. CINCINNATI: WR Tee Higgins, CB Chidobe Awuzie, RB Chris Evans, OL Trey Hill, OL DAnte Smith, TE Irv Smith, DT Travis Bell.

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW YORK: K Asutin Seibert, QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Allen Lazard, CB Bryce Hall, DE Carl Lawson, T Austin Deculus, ILB Marcelino McCray-Ball. NEW ENGLAND: QB mac Jones, WR Tyquan Thornton, FS Joshua Bledsoe, RB Jamycal Hasty, TE La’Michael Pettway, T Trenton Brown, DE Sam Roberts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JACKSONVILLE: WR Christian Kirk, OLB Yasir Abdullah, OL Cole Van Lanen, DT Angelo Blackson, QB Matt Barkley. TENNESSEE: QB Will Levis, CB Anthony Kendall, OLB Caleb Murphy, OLB Trevis Gipson, OL Daniel Brunskill, DE TK McLendon, OL Jaelyn Duncan.

