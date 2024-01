NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — TAMPA BAY: QB John Wolford, WR Rakim Jarrett, LB K.J. Britt, OLB Markees Watts, OL Brandon Walton. CAROLINA: TBA.

<

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.