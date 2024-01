NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Saturday HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — HOUSTON: CB Kris…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — HOUSTON: CB Kris Boyd, OG Nick Broeker, WR Noah Brown, DE Jonathan Greenard, QB Case Keenum, WR Robert Woods. INDIANAPOLIS: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, C Jack Anderson, S Henry Black, CB Chris Lammons, RB Trey Sermon.

